Broken Arrow Public Schools adding more buses to fleet

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The Broken Arrow Public School Board approved every motion that was brought to the table the evening of August 11.

One of those motions states the school district will buy four new air-conditioned propane buses for more than $684,000 using transportation and bond funds.

Propane buses aim to offer cheaper and cleaner alternatives than buses that use gasoline.

Jess Kyle is a mother of two, with one of her kids attending BAPS.

She said she's excited for the propane bus motion to be put into action.

“It did sound like there would be a there would be a significant fuel cost savings, which I'm very excited about," she said. "Also having air conditioning on some of those longer routes, I think will be really good for those kids.”

Kyle said she hopes adding these buses to the fleet will have a positive impact.

“I'm hopeful that this means that they'll be able to provide full transportation services to all the kids in the district," she said. "I know some districts have had issues with that and had to cut some routes, and so I'm hopeful that this is a step in the right direction.”

Rosalyn Vann-Jackson is the Chief Support Services Officer with BAPS.

She said the propane bus proposal will make getting to school cost-efficient while also lowering the district’s carbon footprint.

“It will be implemented this week for our vehicles that we purchase," she said. "Hopefully, we'll get them in the next 30 days."

She said many students will be able to take advantage of these new plans.

“We have anywhere from 35 on average to 50 students on a bus, and they have three runs," she said. "Upwards of 150 students can be impacted, not including special activities that we shuttle for or our field trips.”

