Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hosts missing persons event

TULSA, Okla. — On Nov. 15, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hosted a missing person event at Martin Regional Library. It provided families with resources and the hope of finding their loved ones.

On July 4, 2022, Billie Treace's husband, Gregory, went missing.

"We still don't have a lot of answers about where he is, actually, we have no answers about where he is," said Treace.

It was near 21st and Garnett, where others like Treace came for help. The OSBI provided individuals with guidance on how to enter information into the national database for missing persons.

"Events like this, where I can talk to somebody… And help their situation in any way, then it was worth coming out here today," said Treace.

Hunter McKee with the OSBI stated that the Tulsa Police Department and the FBI reviewed individuals' cases at the event. Staff said 600,000 people across the country go missing each year.

"It's a tremendous pain for us to see these families going through this," said McKee.

McKee told 2 News there will be more free events like this in the future. Treace said she's still holding on to hope.

"They're going to remember hey that's Billie and we saw her at every event and they're going to let me know hey I think we got him," said Treace.

For more info and to contact OSBI, click here.

