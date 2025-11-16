Police investigating murder-suicide in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, OKla. — Sand Springs police confirm they are investigating after two people were found dead in a home the morning of Nov. 16.

According to police, officers received the call about a shooting just before 6 am on Nov. 16. At the home near 10th St. and 10th Pl., officers said they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Officers said the man and woman are married. They believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

2 News has a crew in Sand Springs gathering information. We will provide you with updates online and on-air as they become available.

