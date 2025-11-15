PSO PLANS: Company looking for clearance to change infrastructure in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — A drive down 169, in Oologah, provides views of the countryside and a little fall foliage. But tucked away in the woods is a small yellow sign.

“I’ve been contacting all my friends and neighbors, I’ve probably put about 150 hours in the last week just trying to get the word out,” Heidi Steele, a 2 News viewer and Oologah resident, said.

Steele called 2 News Oklahoma, continuing her efforts to spread the word.

“We feel like it’s not our job to go make this public notice and yet we’re taking it on, because we care about our community,” Steele said.

When Steele spoke with 2 News Oklahoma, the details of the project were a mystery. The calls she made to various agencies yielded “very vague” answers.

The Rogers County Planning Commission confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma that PSO leads the project.

A spokesperson for PSO outlined the project's details.

“We’re preparing upgrades that will improve reliability and support growing energy needs. These improvements include converting an existing coal unit to more efficient natural gas, adding two new natural gas units, and installing battery storage to help keep power flowing during peak demand,” the spokesperson said.

It’s not the first time a company has explored battery storage in Oologah.

The city council rejected the plan.

“We’re very gun-shy! Yeah, most of us,” Steele said, “We’re really concerned about the wildlife, we’re concerned about our soil, we’re gonna leave this to future generations.”

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rogers County Courthouse.

