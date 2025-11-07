Former Tulsa Emergency Management Director waives preliminary hearing

TULSA, Okla. — In a last minute motion, Joseph Kralicek waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Local News Tulsa Area Emergency Manager arrested for child porn KJRH Digital

That court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 7, but the former Tulsa Emergency Management Director had a District Court Arraignment the day before.

The district attorney's office told 2 News because the judge and the defense attorney were in the courthouse on Nov. 6, they decided to waive the hearing a day early because everyone was available. They also said it was waived so Kralicek would not have to appear in court.

Local News Joe Kralicek resigns as Tulsa Area Emergency Manager, appears in court Jennifer Maupin

According to the Department of Justice, a preliminary hearing is effectively a mini-trial. At that point, the prosecution has to prove there is enough evidence to charge the defendant.

If a judge decided witness testimony or any evidence indicates, a jury trial date would be set.

However, Kralicek, like all defendants, does have the ability to waive that hearing — and that's not entirely uncommon.

Kralicek entered a plea of not guilty on Sept. 10, following his arrest for possession of child porn on Aug. 7.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

