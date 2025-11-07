Holiday decorations, lights on display at Roosevelt's on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The popular lights and decorations at Roosevelt's are on display for another holiday season.

2 NEWS stopped by the Brookside restaurant Nov. 6 to see the decorations.

Roosevelt's has earned a reputation as a must-visit destination each holiday season due to its massive collection of lights and decorations. The display occupies most of the restaurant's ceiling, as well as any other available space that can accommodate ornaments, tinsel, garland, and more.

2 NEWS spoke with co-partner Vincent Sorrentino about the installation, which typically wraps up during the first week of November.

"It takes about 5 weeks in total," said Sorrentino, "but our decorator crushes it every time, and she's gotten pretty ahead of the whole game getting everything finished up."

Sorrentino said the response to the decorations is positive, from both the staff and patrons.

"It's fun for us to see the decorations, but then to see the faces on everybody when they come in, how excited they are, and seeing that excitement is even better than any decoration hanging up."

The decorations at Roosevelt's will be on display through the Christmas holiday.

