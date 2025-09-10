Former Tulsa County emergency director's child porn case delayed until October

TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa County Emergency Management Director Joseph Kralicek appeared in court for his arraignment on child pornography charges, but his case has been delayed until Oct. 17.

Kralicek walked into the courtroom with his eyes fixed straight ahead, accompanied by his attorney Lee Berlin.

Local News Joe Kralicek resigns as Tulsa Area Emergency Manager, appears in court Jennifer Maupin

Berlin told the judge he is still reviewing evidence in his client's case, pushing back the next court date.

2 News asked Berlin to comment, but he refused.

The case has been unfolding since Kralicek's arrest in August. Investigators received a tip about a Kik account containing child pornography on July 3.

That account traced back to Kralicek.

Court records state Kralicek was accessing and sharing illegal content while at work, serving as Tulsa County's emergency management director.

Local News Tulsa Area Emergency Manager arrested for child porn KJRH Digital

Investigators matched timestamps and IP addresses, showing he used the account from his office.

After his arrest at his Glenpool home, Kralicek was booked into jail and later released on $50,000 bond.

The fall has been swift for someone who just six years ago was being recognized for his work.

Kralicek had been with the agency since 2018 and even won an award for his response during the devastating 2019 floods.

Kralicek's next court appearance is set for Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

