Former Inola band director accused of possessing child sex abuse material

INOLA, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff's deputies arrested former Inola High School Band Director Brennan Marcotte on accusations of possessing child sex abuse material on Sept. 18.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Inola Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Unrau told RCSO that former students told him Marcotte was inappropriately communicating with them.

Unrau also learned that Marcotte was talking to current students in violation of state law.

Unrau confronted Marcotte about the accusations, and he allegedly admitted they were true, claiming to have a drinking problem.

Because of these accusations, investigators got a search warrant for Marcotte's cell phone. The affidavit says they found over 40 images, some believed to be made with Artificial Intelligence, of exposed young pregnant girls.

Marcotte is charged with possession of child sex abuse material.

Inola Public Schools issued this statement about the arrest:

Inola Public Schools’ administration and board of education are aware of reports that Brennan Marcotte, a former employee of the district, has been charged with one or more alleged serious violations of the law. Mr. Marcotte resigned from his employment with the Inola Public Schools prior to the start of the current school year.



In July 2025, when the district became aware of reports regarding Mr. Marcotte’s conduct, Mr. Unrau immediately contacted law enforcement, and the district has continued to cooperate with them.



Because this matter involves a former employee, a law enforcement investigation and a criminal proceeding, it would be inappropriate for the Inola Public Schools to make any further comment on this matter at this time.



As always, our commitment is to educate our students in the safest possible environment and that is what we have done and will continue to do.



We will provide an update if and when we are able to do so.

Jeff Unrau, Superintendent

