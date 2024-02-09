Father of child slain in Verdigris murder, suicide speaks about new bill

TULSA, Okla. — Months after losing his baby, a grieving father is getting the legislation he wanted to see in the first place.

2 News viewers will remember, back in July, murder-suicide in Verdigris took the lives of three young children. A few days after Billy Jacobson lost his nine month old son, he invited 2 News crews to a vigil. There, he said he wanted legislation to prevent another tragedy like the one he faced. Claremore Senator Ally Seifried made it happen.

"At 40 years old, I didn’t expect to be having a son at that age. He was given to me, and he was given to me … perfect," Jacobson said.

His son, little Billy, was one of three children killed. Investigators said their mother, Brandy McCaslin, killed him, Bryce, 6 and Noe, 11. McCaslin had supervised custody of the children, but as Billy puts it, there were shortfalls.

Seifried's bill aims to fill those gaps.

Wednesday afternoon, Jacobson visited Seifried at the capitol to offer his viewpoints.

"I’m not special, there’s nothing special about me I’m just a loving father that cares about my kids," Jacobson said, "and would do anything for them. Honestly, any parent that’s doing what they’re supposed to should be doing what I’m doing. I never thought I could and I’m doing it now.

In simplest terms, the bill covers two issues. It offers more training for social workers and supervisors. It also requires treatment for custodians with mental health issues, a history of alcoholism, drug addiction, or criminal activity.

"My son: he’s going to be gone no matter what I do," Jacobson said, "But what we can do is make sure our child didn’t die in vain ... didn’t die for nothing."

Jacobson realizes, laws are not enacted overnight, and with any legislation, things could change. He told 2 News it was “amazing” to be at the capitol talking about this yesterday.

Read the bill here.

