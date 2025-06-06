'Wearing her name': Race Massacre descendant shares grandma’s political cartoons

TULSA, Okla. — As the mayor works to address the systemic impacts of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 2 News’ listened to a Tulsa woman whose grandmother had a unique perspective of the city right before 1921 through political cartoons.

“This is my very favorite one,” said Daisy L. Rogers.

Daisy L. Rogers

“Uncle Sam is holding a scale with a little white baby and a little black baby and if you notice the scale is equal,” said Rogers. “Isn’t that the same thing we want today? Just equality.”

It’s one of many political cartoon’s Daisy L. Rogers’ namesake, her grandmother Daisy L. Scott, created for the Tulsa Star.

Her signature sits at the bottom of the cartoons many dated 1920.

Daisy L. Rogers

For Rogers she says it’s unfortunate many of the themes in her grandmother’s work are still relevant today.

“That in 104 years we may have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” said Rogers.

KJRH

Daisy says she’s proud of her grandmother’s legacy at the Tulsa Star and even though she never got to meet her, she still carries a piece of her.

“Learning about her has made me so proud of wearing her name,” said Rogers. “The legacy that we have from them is education to go on and do and be the best you can be.”

Daisy was at the Mayor Monroe Nichols event where he unveiled the Road to Repair on the 104th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Local News Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols pledges $105M for Greenwood's recovery Clifton Haskin

She said her mom, grandmother, and unborn uncle hid at Mohawk Park during the ordeal. Her grandfather Jack joined the group at the courthouse protecting Dick Rowald.

She says she’s encouraged to know that the mayor has a plan to address the systemic impacts of the massacre.

“It was important to be there to see what plans for our future are coming for north Tulsa,” said Rogers.

The mayor also released 45,000 historical records regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Click here to view them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

