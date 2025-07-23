Tulsa SVU investigating former TPS employee

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa police now say a former Tulsa Public School teaching assistant is under investigation.

Initially, TPD told 2 News that a coach and an employee at East Central High School were being investigated.

Tulsa police said there is one suspect at this time, and the case involves one student. The dates of the suspect's employment at TPS are not clear, but they are no longer employed with the district.

2 News reached out to the district for information and got this statement:

"Tulsa Public Schools and our Campus Police department routinely cooperate with external law enforcement. We are aware of an ongoing investigation by the Tulsa Police Department that involves a district high school. Due to privacy restrictions, we cannot share any confidential information about this situation. We will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our young people in all of our actions and decisions as a school district."

