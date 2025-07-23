HOMELESS TO HOLLYWOOD: Actor stands tall as Oklahoma draws in movies, TV

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s film industry is not only creating thousands of jobs for behind-the-scenes talent, but also providing opportunities for many local actors to get their time in the spotlight.

State incentives bring Oklahoma talent to the forefront as background actors. But that job inspires more careers in the film field.

Daniel Warrior knew he wanted to act – but didn’t know his way in.

He told 2 News he would drive to film sets around the state doing small jobs, before being noticed for his tall stature and passion.

Warrior said he would sleep in his car to be where the action was happening.

From trash cleanup to catering, he did it all.

He said it was Danny Trejo who helped him realize that his dreams could come true.

"He said, 'Why are you picking up trash?' I said, I’m just a PA. And he said don’t ever say you are just anything; you’re somebody important," said Warrior.

Warrior later became a featured background actor in many films and shows, including Yellowstone, Killers of the Flower Moon and Reservation Dogs.

He said being on sets in Oklahoma has something special.

"When I saw natives with big cameras and boom mics and Sterlin Harjo was out there with his war club and they’re beating a drum, we were crying like this is real stuff, like we’re about to make a movie," Warrior said.

Warrior said this is now a career for him, traveling across the country to be in various projects.

He said Oklahoma's film friendliness is one of the reasons so many are flocking to the state.

"So, I think for Oklahoma to be seen as a big-time player in the industry, it’s crucial right now because there are a lot of people moving from LA to here. Can’t blame them, I mean, they love it," Warrior said.

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office said the state incentives largely spiked in data from 2021 through 2024, with more films shooting in setting eyes on our state.

