Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols pledges $105 million for Greenwood's recovery

TULSA, Okla. — June 1, 2025, was Tulsa's first Race Massacre Observance Day. Dedicated to remembering those who died in the tragedy more than 100 years ago. On June 1, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced a $105 million trust to fund the growth and recovery of Greenwood.

It was nothing but pride from Raittia Rogers as she learned about Tulsa's Race Massacre Observance Day.

"At the same time, we can't do anything but rebuild," said Rogers.

Mayor Nichols announced the dedication in March. It was part of his plan to help Greenwood recover.

Nichols announced trust at the Greenwood Cultural Center. It would include funds for homeownership programs and the establishment of affordable housing. Heather Nash said she was all for it.

"The best step in the right direction, and it's the first time we've ever heard any mayor talk about it," said Nash.

Yolanda Arnold, who lives in the Greenwood area, agreed.

"And it's a step that has been long overdue," said Arnold.

Nichols said his administration will also invest $60 million to preserve Greenwood's history, landmarks, and the survivors of the massacre. Nichols said this has been needed for a long time.

"It's time that our history, surrounded in the shadows, be fully understood and brought to light," said Nichols.

Nichols added that he will release more than 45 thousand never-before-seen historical records directly relating to the massacre. Nash said this was a major opportunity.

"Really good thing, I think that's an opportunity for us to really see what happened, to learn a little bit more," said Nash.

Nichols said the trust will set up $21 million in scholarships, small business grants, and no-interest loans. He announced that it will take about a year to raise the funds for the trust, and by June 1, 2026, it will be ready to go.

Arnold said this was great for the community.

"We are now going to expand on their level of black excellence," said Arnold.

