Sapulpa snow cone stand helping children in Africa

SAPULPA, Okla. — African Ice, a snow cone stand located in Sapulpa near Route 66 and East Hobson Avenue, is donating its proceeds to support children in Kenya. Elizabeth Been, the owner, told 2 News that a little sweet treat for people in America could make a significant difference in the world for those who need it most.

Been opened the stand in early July. She regularly travels to Kenya, where she donates her time to help churches and schools. She added that years ago, through a friend, she met Abraham Wanderer, a missionary from Africa. He and his wife own an orphanage there.

"To help the orphanage, to help the school, and how they've moved forward and they're standing on their feet, and it's an overwhelming feeling," said Been.

Been said that the money will support the church and help children attend school.

"I'm so happy that I am part of this journey, I'm happy that I'm making a difference in these girls' lives," said Been.

The money also goes beyond the children. Been said that it will help people start businesses to support themselves.

"It's not for my pocketbook or to help my husband…This is to help them and not us," said Been.

Been added that her fellow Oklahomans have been helping out with her mission.

"I have a lot of people that support us… It's always Oklahomans and Oklahomans that go above and beyond and do so much," said Been.

