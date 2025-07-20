Panelists share stories of living with disabilities

TULSA, Okla — July is Disability Pride Month and this year, it's commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To celebrate, the Tri-City Collective partnered with Pursuit Films to host a panel featuring several individuals who have navigated their lives with a disability.

Zaakirah Muhammad moderated the panel, explaining her journey following her Retinoblastoma diagnosis, which led to her losing her right eye.

She said this panel is extremely important for everyone with disabilities, especially for people of color.

“Unfortunately, people of color in the media are still pretty marginalized," she said. "Knowing no one is alone, I felt alone when I was growing up, is very important to me."

Muhammad says that while many see her disability as a negative, she sees it as a superpower and wants others to see it that way, too.

“Make sure that you’re empathetic," she said "Make sure that you take the time to have that conversation, ask people what they need because that really will open the door and let them know that you’re a safe space.”

Muhammad has written a book about her journey with Retinoblastoma as well as how radiation treatment led to her having to wear a hearing aid.

Additionally, she writes about her autoimmune condition, polycystic ovarian syndrome.

She wants everyone to know she's there to listen and talk to others going through struggles surrounding their disabilities.

If people want to communicate with Muhammad, her website can be accessed here.

Anthony Cherry is the director of the Real Talk radio station and is a board member with the Tri-City Collective.

“I think it's very important that we have a platform for stories that don't normally make it to the mainstream media, that affect people of color," he said.

Cherry received cochlear implants after he started suffering hearing loss, and hopes others will be able to receive help like he did.

“I don't see, you know, a future with opportunities for people with disabilities, unless we advocate for ourselves today," he said.

Alana Mbanza is the CEO of Empower MS.

She said she had a lot of issues getting help with treatment, with many doctors not believing she had MS.

“It can be a grieving process, learning about your diagnosis, but learning to live with a new reality that comes with having an autoimmune condition," she said. "Give yourself grace, to give yourself time to adjust, and to really be kind to yourself throughout your journey, because you are your best advocate and you are your best friend in this situation.”

