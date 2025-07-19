'We need more': Wagoner County leaders working to bring in retail and restaurants

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County leaders agreed to a one-year partnership with Retail Strategies, a company, to help bring in national retail and restaurant brands. Leaders said it could bring more money to fund better infrastructure around the county.

Stephanie Campbell has lived in Wagoner for the past six years. She said an economic boom for her city was long overdue.

"We need something more than what we have right now, and if this is what that is, lord let it be," said Campbell

Darla Heller, the economic development director for the county, said the company will provide the city of Wagoner and Coweta with research and contacts to bring in national brands.

"I think it's great we need more here, we need more good things here to bring people in… We need something to really sustain the city of Wagoner," said Campbell.

Heller said that their goal is to bring in businesses to generate sales tax and help the community thrive. Campbell was all for it.

"It's going to help us a great deal, we won't be the low man on the totem pole," said Campbell

Lindsey Bailey with Retail Strategies said acting now was more important than ever. She said since 2017, Wagoner has grown by 7%, one of the fastest-growing counties in Oklahoma. However, Campbell had questions about the partnership.

"Well, who are we getting? Like, who is going to come here?" said Campbell.

2 News brought this question to Heller.

"That just depends on a lot of different factors…There is no guarantee in economic development," said Heller.

Heller said as of July 19, it was too early to tell which brands could come to town. Campbell said she was optimistic that more economic opportunities would come to her city.

"Anything to help Wagoner is going to be good for Wagoner," said Campbell.

