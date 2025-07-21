BEAT THE HEAT: Medical experts offer guidance on staying safe in the heat

TULSA, Okla — Oklahoma is experiencing a heat wave, accompanied by extreme temperatures that can affect people in various ways.

Fran Trujillo is a Family Nurse Practitioner and owns Trujillo Medical.

She said some of the tips seem obvious, but they're important.

“During extreme heat, it's recommended that people wear hats and wear sunblock," said Trujillo. "Make sure that you wear light clothing as opposed to darker clothing, and also look for shade."

She says in extreme temperatures, staying hydrated and vigilant is key.

"Look for signs of excessive sweating, look for signs of headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, especially with those that have asthma," she said. "With extreme heat advisories, it's harder for them to breathe at times."

Additionally, she noted that pregnant women must be cautious as well, as they are particularly sensitive to temperature changes.

She said in severe cases, expecting women can suffer dangerous consequences.

"You can go into preterm labor," said Trujillo. "If you get dehydrated, and maybe start having like pelvic cramping or contractions."

Jordan Bosman has been in Tulsa with his family for less than a week and is already experiencing the Tulsa summer.

"The heat is full blaze," he said. "What can I say? We're gonna still have some fun.”

Bosman gathered his family and went to Riverside for an outing to enjoy the sunshine.

“The heat, it is enormously hot," he said. "When I looked at the car, it said 101 degrees when we got to the park. But I got some ice-cold beverages. So I'm staying hydrated and refreshed with these refreshments. Also, the water helps, you know, so the kids can play, have fun with the water.”

