SAFE FOR CONSUMPTION: Boil order lifted for Rogers County RWD #3

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced that the boil order for Rogers County Rural Water District #3 has been lifted, and the water has been deemed safe for human consumption.

DEQ issued the boil order the evening of July 17.

Previous Coverage >>> Neighbors in Rogers County facing mandatory boil order

DEQ stated that the boil order was issued due to the presence of E. coli in water samples. DEQ continuously monitors water systems to verify safety. Water samples were tested following the issuance of the boil order until the water proved safe for consumption again.

Rogers County Rural Water District #12 purchases water from RWD #3 and was also under the order. The order is now lifted for RWD #12, as well.

DEQ is responsible for regulating more than 1,250 public water supplies in the State of Oklahoma.

