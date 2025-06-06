‘This place needs it’: New homeless shelter coming to Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville is getting a new 58,000-square-foot homeless shelter called The Light Mission, located near West Hensley and Virginia Avenue.

It's set to open in mid-July and will include transitional housing, connecting people to resources such as sober living and drug rehabilitation.

Melisa Richards is one of the many in Bartlesville who understands what it's like to be homeless. Richards said she was homeless for nearly 30 years.

"It's really hard living life on the streets, and a lot of people don't understand," said Richards.

Keith McPhail is one of the owners of the shelter. He said they have plenty of bunk beds, showers, and clothes for people to wear.

Richards was glad that help is on the way for the homeless population.

"That would be wonderful, this place needs it, the homeless need it really bad," said Richards.

McPhail's effort was in line with the city leaders' latest attempt to keep all Bartlesville residents safe from homelessness issues that could arise.

As of June 2, the city approved an ordinance that could fine people up to $500 for behaviors like washing clothes in a public splash pad or sleeping in a park. Aaron Kirkpatrick, the city counselor for Ward 4, said this was meant to help.

"We're not punishing people for being homeless, that's not it at all. We're not trying to fine people out of homelessness...Those ordinances are meant to move them out of homelessness as well," said Kirkpatrick.

City Councilor Kirkpatrick said people could expect to see these fines next January.

Richards said she had questions about the new homeless shelter.

"Do you know if they're going to be open during winter, fall, summer, or not closing down at night?, said Richards.

2 News brought this question for McPhail.

"We won't be open 24 hours for anybody just to walk in, well, we'll have certain times where people can check in," said McPhail.

McPhail said people will be able to check in for a room from 5:30-7 Monday through Friday. He added they will be open for people during the summer and the intense cold.

Richards thought this was a step in the right direction.

"I mean, they need it here, they really do," said Richards.

