Verdigris community gathers for vigil

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Saturday night, members of the Verdigris community gathered to mourn the loss of three children taken in Thursday night's murder-suicide.

2 News Oklahoma reporter Brodie Myers spoke with the parent of one of the victims who is looking for change.

Billy Jacobson is speaking out, saying he hopes he can prevent another tragedy like this.

This tragedy took the lives of three children. Bryce, 6, Noe, 11 and nine-month-old baby William "Billy" Jacobson.

Authorities say Brandy McCaslin, the mother of all those children, shot them, then turned the gun on herself.

"He was the sweetest, easiest baby you could ever ask for. Never saw anything but good come out of him," Billy Jacobson said of his son.

Jacobson says this could have been prevented. He thinks McCaslin should have never been given custody of the children.

He claims McCaslin dealt with serious mental health issues and that she had made multiple attempts at suicide. Now he’s hoping change will come from the top.

"I’m praying that we can get a law enacted so when someone tries to commit suicide, that there’s a mandate on how long it takes before they can get their children back, and if they do, someone’s held accountable," Jacobson said.

Jacobson was not the father of the other two children but extended his sympathy to them as well. He said he loved them just like his own.

Jacobson told us he’s had his own issues, but is back on the up and up.

"Some of those fathers that turned their lives around or are trying to do right are some of the best parents out of any of ‘em. I believe we should have at least equal help if we’re actually doing what we’re supposed to do," Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he felt like he did not receive that help. Overall, he feels cheated by the system.

The people at the vigil also made a point to thank the first responders who were there on that fateful night.

