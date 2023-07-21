Watch Now
Triple murder and suicide under investigation in Verdigris

Verdigris Scene
Avery Fulton
Verdigris Scene
Verdigris
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 22:38:25-04

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide in Verdigris.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the situation around 5 p.m. in the area near Cypress Street and Dogwood Court.

Sources confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma that the situation is a triple murder-suicide. 2 News will update as we learn more.

