Triple murder and suicide under investigation in Verdigris

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide in Verdigris.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the situation around 5 p.m. in the area near Cypress Street and Dogwood Court.
Sources confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma that the situation is a triple murder-suicide. 2 News will update as we learn more.
