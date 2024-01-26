Family friend of Muskogee teacher seeking own answers after ME report

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A family friend is taking matters into their own hands as they search for more answers in the death of a beloved teacher.

2 News reported Amanda Harms was found dead in a backyard in Muskogee. The medical examiner's report said no foul play is suspected.

Gena Cooper told 2 News she's tired of the conflicting stories.

"There's just no answers," Cooper, a close friend of "Mandi," said.

Cooper said she's now taken the reigns as spokesperson mainly because she feels Muskogee investigators aren't releasing the right information.

"They said there was some minor trauma," she said. "There was more than minor trauma."

Muskogee police released a report of the medical examiner's findings on Jan. 25. It said, in part, no lethal or sexual assault trauma or foul play is suspected. Police said they're hopeful the report will clear up misinformation.

The report also stated Harms had "abrasions and scratches on her face and extremities that were consistent with where and how her body was located."

The initial toxicology report detected alcohol and benzodiazepines in her system, but they can't be confirmed until the toxicology reports comes back from the lab. They're also not ruling out hypothermia.

After speaking with the funeral home, Cooper said it was much worse than that.

"The orbital bone is most likely fractured. The nose was split. It does not look like a fall. It looks like there are defensive wounds on her hands," Cooper said.

Cooper said the family plans to conduct an independent autopsy and seek out other attorneys. She also plans to host news conferences, all in an effort to get accurate answers.

"If somebody did this, then they need to pay. If it's just something else, and they don't want to tell the dirty details, tell it," she said.

Harms was a grandmother, mom, and beloved teacher.

"I can't find anyone that didn't love her that knew her," Cooper said.

Muskogee police said Harms was not found in a shed but in a backyard by the fence.

