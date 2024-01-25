Watch Now
No foul play suspected in death of Muskogee woman

AMANDA HARMS
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 25, 2024
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a preliminary report shows no foul play is suspected in the death of Amanda Harms.

Harms' family reported her missing and days later her body was found in a backyard on January 19th. Police did not announce a cause of death at that time.

Her family talked to 2 News Oklahoma about their search for answers about what happened to Harms.

A preliminary report from the Medical Examiner's office found:

  • No lethal trauma
  • No sexual assault trauma
  • Abrasions and scratches on her face and extremities that were consistent with where and how her body was located
  • Hypothermia cannot be ruled out as a cause of death
  • No foul play is suspected
  • The initial toxicology report detected no elicit substances other than, alcohol and benzodiazepines in her system. (Detected NOT confirmed.) These results will not be confirmed until the toxicology report comes back from the lab.

Police said they hope releasing this information helps clear up questions about her death and helps the family grieve.

