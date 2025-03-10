Family asks for help after city worker killed while commuting on bicycle

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family is stricken by not just an unexpected death, but also a financial burden after 27-year-old Kyle Scruggs was killed while riding his bicycle to work the morning of March 7.

Scruggs, the youngest among three older sisters, had only recently moved to Tulsa from Guthrie, his brother-in-law told 2 News. Scruggs didn’t have much, but he had love and support from his sister.

“We got in contact with John 3:16. They let him in there and kinda helped him out,” Cody Crownover said on March 9.



Scruggs had even gotten a job working for the City of Tulsa, Crownover added, and commuted via bicycle.

“(His sister and I) would talk to him every day, checking on him and seeing how he was doing," Crownover said. "It was supposed to be a fresh start. I think he would’ve excelled.”

The couple learned from Tulsa police officers that early morning on March 7, a commercial semi truck had hit Scruggs on his way to work near West 37th Place and Elwood. He reportedly died at the scene.

Tulsa police told Crownover it was likely too dark for the tractor-trailer driver to see Scruggs on his bike. The incident remains under investigation.

“We want closure," Crownover said. "My wife wants closure. So does his sisters, his mother. But in the end, none of that matters. We just need help getting him what he deserves.”

His brother-in-law believes that Scruggs deserves a proper memorial service and funeral arrangements, which Crownover said won’t be possible without help from the community.

"We would really like to give him a good farewell, and you know just as well as I do that that can be pretty expensive," Crownover told 2 News. "And we just can't afford it. I just don't want to see him go nowhere."

A GoFundMe started by Scruggs' surviving family members can be found here.

