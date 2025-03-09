Shooting suspect shot by officers following pursuit in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department says officers shot a shooting suspect following a chase.

It happened around 6:00 PM on March 8 in Muskogee. Officers said they initially responded to a shooting near 24th Street and Tokpeka Avenue. There, they found a person who had been shot.

Shortly after, officers from multiple agencies were involved in a chase with the suspect's vehicle. During the chase, shots were fired. Officers said the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

2 News is working to learn more about this story and will bring you updates as we get them.

