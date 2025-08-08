Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FOR ADOPTION: Maltese rescued from Stroud available at Skiatook Paws & Claws

Maltese
Skiatook Paws and Claws
Maltese
Posted

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue announced 37 dogs rescued from a breeding facility in Stroud are now up for adoption.

2 News brought you the story in July when the conditions went viral:

Screenshot 2025-07-14 174420.png

Local News

'It's pretty rough looking:' Conditions at Stroud breeding facility go viral

TJ Eckert

The Humane Society of Tulsa granted legal custody of the dogs to Skiatook Paws & Claws.

The animal rescue shared this information about adopting:

It is imperative that if you are interested in a Maltese you come to our early showing on Sunday August 10, at 10AM to 12PM. You MUST present your current pets records in HAND that day. No questions will be answered outside of this window (at this time).

Things you should know:

  • Most Maltese are male.
  • Most are 1 to 2 years old.
  • Most are NOT potty trained.
  • Most need A LOT of leash work.
  • Some will be placed in homes ONLY if you have another pet.
  • Some will be placed in homes regardless of other pets.
  • Most will need months more of socialization.

Adoption fees are $350.

If you want to apply, click here.

