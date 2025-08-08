Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy reacquires Price Tower artifacts

TULSA, Okla. — Furniture and other pieces designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for Bartlesville's Price Tower are now back in control of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

The Conservancy announced the acquisitions in a new release on its website. The release stated that eleven original pieces designed by Wright were purchased. They include the building’s original lobby directory board, an armchair, three copper tables, two stools, and four embossed copper panels.

In the release, the Conservancy said it does not typically purchase architectural artifacts; an exception was made to ensure the pieces could be returned to the Price Tower at a later date. It said the artifacts were sold without permission in early 2024.

About the purchase, Executive Director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Barbara Gordon said, in part, "the purchase allowed us to secure our easement-protected items without the uncertainty and high cost of pursuing further legal action. We’re deeply grateful to the generous donors who made it possible for us to save these unique Wright-designed items.”

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy does not currently own the Price Tower. McFarlin Building, LLC has closed on the purchase of the Price Tower in April 2025.

The artifacts are now in secure, museum-quality art storage in the Dallas area, according to the Conservancy.

The Price Tower is the only skyscraper built by Wright. It was completed in 1955.

