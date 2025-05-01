AUTHORIZED TO SELL: Court approves Price Tower sale to lone bidder

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower sale is moving forward after an Oklahoma bankruptcy court ruled that the sale is fair and equitable.

According to court documents, notice was given to over 900 prospective bidders, but only one bidder, the McFarlin Group and owners of Tulsa’s Mayo Hotel, came forward before the April 28 deadline.

The sale includes the building and the remaining property inside. The artifacts inside were a cause for disagreement between the two parties, delaying sale agreements.

Negotiations began in May 2024. A year later, it seems both parties have come to an agreement, which prices the building at $1.4 million.

2 News was given a rare look inside the building on April 29:

