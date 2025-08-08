Walters pulls end-of-year statewide testing for grades 3-8

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a change in end-of-year testing, which will start in the 2025-2026 school year.

For grades 3-8, Walters said he is ending tradition statewide summative testing "as we know it." He said schools will be allowed to use approved benchmark assessments in place of the current standardized tests in math and language arts.

“The teachers-union-approach is failing our kids,” said Walters. “By moving away from outdated state tests and empowering local districts, we’re reducing the burden on students, parents, and teachers while ensuring high-quality education that bureaucrats or outside groups no longer drive.”

Walters said 81% of 23,000 parents said state testing is not necessary for evaluating student learning.

"For too long, students and parents have come in second while bureaucratic educators have called the shots - and that method has failed," Walters said. "Oklahoma families are greatly benefitting from The Trump Administration as he is giving power back to states, so we can give it back to parents, where it belongs. The verdict is clear: students, and families, are benefitting from the Trump Administration, and we are proud to follow their lead."

