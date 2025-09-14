'Extra layer of protection': Turkey Mountain launches hiking buddies program

TULSA, Okla. — On Sep. 14, Turkey Mountain staff launched their new Turkey Hiking Buddies program. This will enable people to walk in groups, with volunteers leading the way through the trails in shifts throughout the week, fostering a safer community.

Melissa Pasha is a regular at the trials. She said the program was a great way to get outside.

“I was excited that there was an organized group so I could potentially meet new people," said Pasha.

2 News reported in July and August about a reported rape and stabbing along the trails. Pasha said she’s glad her community is safer in numbers.

“It's sad that they have to do that. I’m glad that there are ways they’re doing to make it safe for people who are timid," said Pasha.

2 News anchor Naomi Keitt found that days after the attacks, staff quadrupled the number of cameras.

Ryan Howell with the River Parks Authority told 2 News he organized the program to go the extra mile for a safer Tulsa.

“What’s successful and what’s not, some things might change here and there, so we'll just keep moving forward," said Howell.

Howell said they had plans to raise money for more security cameras on the trail. He added they’re looking for feedback on their hiking buddies program.

“I definitely think it’s a great initiative… I think it adds an extra layer of protection at the same time you get to meet a new group of community," said Pasha.

To view the full hiking buddies schedule, click here.

