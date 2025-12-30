Bartlesville police offer free rides home for New Year's Eve to prevent drunk driving

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville police are offering free rides home to anyone who has been drinking during New Year's Eve festivities as part of their annual Safe Ride Home program.

The service runs from 10 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1, providing transportation to residents who need a safe way home after celebrating.

"There's no charge, there's no judgment, there's no gimmicks. You get to ride with our police force. It's a safe ride," said Travis Martinez, Bartlesville patrol captain. "Basically you're getting a free Uber or Lyft ride home and you get to know when you wake up the next day you made the smart decision."

Martinez emphasized that enjoying alcoholic beverages isn't the issue – it's about making responsible choices afterward.

"There's nothing wrong with enjoying an adult beverage and having a good time. It's just making the smart decision afterwards," Martinez said.

Anyone needing a ride should call Bartlesville Police dispatch at 918-338-4001. Callers should tell the dispatcher they want to use the Chief's Safe Ride Home program and provide their pickup location. Two police officers will respond to transport them home safely.

The Bartlesville Police Department's initiative aims to keep impaired drivers off the roads during one of the year's most dangerous driving periods.

