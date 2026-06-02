Event, city leaders kick off 20th annual Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s iconic bike race, Tulsa Tough, has become synonymous with the start of summer. This year, the dubbed “three-day party on wheels” is celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

What better way to celebrate than city and event leaders gathering on the epicenter of fun, Cry Baby Hill.

For those unaware, Cry Baby Hill is a massive block party of hecklers that party along the toughest hill along the race route.

For the kick-off event, teams from EMSA, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa Fire Department, and members of the city council participated in a relay race, carrying children’s tricycles.

Although the Tulsa Fire Department team took the $1,000 prize, the event was more about getting the community excited about the event. For many, cycling is about community. People like Joe Medlin of Project Dudemen, a Tulsa men’s riding club dedicated to freeing the stigma of mental illness.

PROJECT DUDEMAN: Cycling group focused on men's mental health takes Tulsa Tough

“It’s been instrumental to me, I spent many of my years changing my life through wellness,” said Medlin at the kick-off event. “Dudemen helped me carry it on.”

Whether attendees are there for fun, friends, or fitness, they’re all going to be eyeing the weather.

Malcolm McCollam, the Executive Director for Tulsa Tough, says they’ve seen it all over the last 20 years.

“It’s an outdoor event, we’re at the mercy of the weather Gods,” he said.

McCollam said they work with the National Weather Service and broadcasters, and form a crisis team in charge of managing any alternative plans.

For example, last year, one of the routes changed at the last minute due to potential floods.

“You wouldn’t want to know how early our crisis teams are up watching the weather,” said McCollam.

Rain or shine, Tulsa Tough starts June 5.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

