PROJECT DUDEMAN: Cycling group focused on men's mental health takes Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — People from all over the nation flock to Green Country each summer for the annual Tulsa Tough bike race weekend.

For the last thirteen years, the biggest group to participate has been 'The Divas,' now comprised of about 300 woman of all walks of life, fostering friendship and empowerment through cycling.

Organizers are looking to create a similar community through Project Dudeman.

“Its only been going strong for three months now and, I think were up to, it was 42 at the beginning of the week but I think were up to 44," said Head Dude Brad Huff. "But we have Divas who show up, we have dudes who show up, we have people who aren’t even involved in the program because it’s a safe space.”

Supported by the Darryl and Julie Christner Family Foundation, Project Dudeman is focused on creating a space for men in the cycling community to come together, learn from and lean on one another and, of course, ride.

“All we ask is that you show up and just ride your bike dude," said Huff.

Huff has five F's he centers his coaching around: Friendship, Fellowship, Fun, Freedom and Fitness.

The first four are the main drivers of the group, but Huff explains the underlying benefit is fitness, supporting both the mind and body. Shifting the narrative around men's mental health — or mental fitness as the dude's call it — is one of the most important reason's why Project Dudeman was created.

“Individuals have told me some things in private that really bring me to tears on how it changes their life," said Huff. "Its helping them look at themselves better, look in the mirror with more pride, because they’re showing up for themselves and their fellow dudes, and so that’s where it’s changing everyone and me.”

Because of that, the Dude's aren't like other male-dominated athletic clubs, with the only focus being who's the fastest or the strongest.

Brad Spear is a Dudeman, but also the production manager for Tulsa Tough. He said it's their brotherhood that comes above all.

“The key focus of each group is it’s a no drop ride so that means the group rides as a whole, so we ride to the slowest rider that day," said Spear. "It could be me, it could be Brad, it could be Tim or whoever it might be, we don’t leave anybody. So it’s kind of like no dude left behind.”

Spear has been apart of the cycling community for years, and found his way back to the bike through Dudeman.

He told 2 News that he's enjoyed meeting people he likely never would have crossed paths with, but his physical health has seen the most significant benefit of all.

"Raced for about ten years, have been off the bike for about ten years for medical reasons," he said. "Obviously, not being on the bike and active like that, gained a lot of weight. With being back on the bike, I'm down over forty pounds."

The Dudes competed in their first-ever Tulsa Tough in 2025, showing Tulsa and themselves that they can conquer any obstacle if they just show up.

