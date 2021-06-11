Tulsa Tough's 'Divas' program empowers women through cycling

TULSA, Okla. — An annual Tulsa tradition known across the country is back. Friday kicks off the Tulsa Tough races after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year.

Three days of bike racing action starts Friday in the Blue Dome District. Organizers tell 2 News the races are meant to promote a healthy and active lifestyle while also putting Tulsa on the map.

That's also the mission of the Tulsa Tough’s Divas program. The program helps women learn how to cycle safely while also giving them an active community they can be a part of. This year, they have a record membership.

The group currently has grown to more than 120 women who cycle together a couple of times a week. Many of them will be competing in the races over the weekend.

Alex Ervin is among the Divas participating in the races this weekend. She joined the group last march after working long hours on the frontlines of the pandemic.

She found the program was a great way to relieve stress, get healthy and participate in a program that empowers women. She tells 2 News, many of her fellow "Divas" have similar stories.

“Everyone was so isolated and this is such a great opportunity to get out of the house and get fit and meet other people. I know for me, as my first year as a diva, it has been an awesome opportunity,” Ervin said.

Veteran Divas help newcomers to the group learn how to cycle safely. The group welcomes beginner cyclists.

If you’d like to learn more about the program and to register, you can do that by CLICKING HERE.

