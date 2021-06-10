American Airlines adds nonstop service flight from Tulsa to Austin

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines announces it will start offering daily nonstop service from Tulsa to Austin later this year.

The new nonstop service will be operated year-round starting on Nov. 2, 2021.

“We’re eager to add new service from Tulsa to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We look forward to welcoming more Tulsans back to travel with American to experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network.”

Austin will become American Airline's sixth nonstop service destination from Tulsa. Other nonstop service destinations include:



Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Dallas, TX

Ft. Worth, TX

Chicago, IL

Charlotte, NC

“Nonstop flights to major markets are critical to Tulsa’s continued economic success. I want to thank American Airlines for this and other recent service additions at TUL, which provide critical air connectivity for our travelers,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

With the addition of Austin to the route network, there are now 21 nonstop destinations offered by Tulsa International Airport.

“We are thrilled to welcome American’s new nonstop service to Austin and are thankful for their continued growth in Tulsa,” said Andrew Pierini, Director of Air Service Development and Marketing at Tulsa International Airport. “Austin was one of our top ten unserved markets and we are excited Tulsans have another nonstop option to take them on their travels.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --