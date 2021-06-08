Body of missing woman found near Fort Gibson Lake

FT GIBSON LAKE — Searchers located the body of woman missing off a boat on Fort Gibson since this weekend.

The Whitehorn Fire Department Chief said a firefighter responded to help a stranded boat in the James Dennis Creek area, north of Whitehorn Cove Marina, on Fort Gibson Lake. When the firefighter got there a passenger on the boat said a woman was missing from the boat.

Searchers looked for her, but had to pause the search Monday due to weather. Firefighters used the Whitehorn Fire Dept boat to conduct a search in the nearby areas once the rain moved out.

They found her body on Tuesday. Her name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --