Broken Arrow family raising money to pay for funerals of siblings killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is devastated after losing two loved ones in a head on crash earlier this week.

The accident happened Tuesday on 75th and 209th Ave. in Broken Arrow. Logan Smith, 18, and his younger sister, Addison, 13,, were on their way back home from grabbing dinner at the time of the crash.

Logan graduated from Broken Arrow High School two weeks ago. Addison played soccer and flute in the Broken Arrow Band.

Their family created a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses, donations total more than $20,000.

