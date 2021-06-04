Breeze Airways launches nonstop service at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — Breeze Airways is taking the skies today for the first time from Tulsa International Airport. Now, Tulsans can fly with nonstop service to Tampa International Airport.

It was announced last month that the airline carrier would be coming to Tulsa. Over the course of the summer, Breeze Airways will also add two additional nonstop destinations to New Orleans and San Antonio.

READ MORE: Tulsa International Airport welcomes Breeze Airways, gains 3 new nonstop routes

“We are thrilled to have Breeze launching service here in Tulsa,” said Andrew Pierini, Director of Air Service Development and Marketing at Tulsa International Airport. “Tampa, New Orleans, and San Antonio were three of our top fifteen unserved markets, so we are excited for Tulsans to now have nonstop options when traveling to these destinations.”

Tulsa is one of the initial 16 cities launching in the Breeze route network. Breeze is the fifth airline founded by aviation pioneer, David Neeleman, who previously started JetBlue Airways, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air.

All three nonstop flight services will be available year-round.

To learn more about the new air flight carrier or book a ticket for your summer vacation, head to Breeze Airways' website.

