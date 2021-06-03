Three additional burials discovered in 1921 mass graves investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Three more burials were discovered during a mass grave excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery on Wednesday.

After searches for mass graves continued on June 1, the excavation team expanded their research area to try and find graves in the southeastern corner of the cemetery after evidence showed they were near a grave shaft. It was there they found three more burials.

READ MORE: 1921 Race Massacre mass graves excavation continues June 1

Kary Stackelbeck, the state archaeologist working on the excavation, says these additional burials bring the total number of people known to be buried in this mass grave to be 15.

12 burials were discovered during the test excavation last year in October.

The search for burials is a part of the 1921 Graves Investigation the City of Tulsa is conducting to try and locate victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

READ MORE: Archaeologists confirm they have a total of 12 individual burials in graves investigation

After the excavation stage, the research team will document their findings and then send the remains to be tested for DNA to see if they can be linked to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The team will return to Oaklawn today at 7 a.m. to continue with the excavation process.

More information about finding mass graves can be found on the City of Tulsa's website.

To keep up with the latest updates in the excavation process, follow the 1921 Graves' Facebook page.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --