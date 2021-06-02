Legal teams provide updates on Race Massacre survivors' lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and a team of civil and human rights lawyers representing the last living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors provide an update on the lawsuit against the City of Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

The press conference is expecting to give an overview of the lawsuit so far. The litigation process started in Sept. 2020 when the lawsuit was first filed.

READ MORE: Lawsuit filed over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

In the lawsuit, the last three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors accused the City of Tulsa and others, of "public nuisance and unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of the Black citizens of Tulsa."

The lawsuit also seeks to return the Greenwood District, once known as Black Wall Street, back to the prosperous area it was prior to the devastating events of May 1921.

Seven of the eight defendants in the lawsuit have filed motions to dismiss the case. They are currently denying the public nuisance claim as a valid cause of action.

“The defendants’ latest actions are further indications that they are failing to rebuild what they destroyed, reaping benefits from their destructive acts, and denying justice for Greenwood,” said Solomon-Simmons.

At this time, there is no current court date set for the lawsuit to be heard.

