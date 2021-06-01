Pres. Biden addresses 'systemic racism' during Tulsa speech

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds lined up in Greenwood to catch a glimpse of President Biden’s arrival in Tulsa.

He spoke to the remaining survivors from the massacre, toured the Greenwood Cultural Center and spoke to the nation from Tulsa.

The White House told 2 News Biden toured the center and visited with the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre before speaking about the historic anniversary and directing his remarks towards “systemic racism in America.”

Tulsans who lined up Tuesday hope his visit sparks a hope of change in Greenwood and across the country.

The president spoke about plans to fix racial inequality in the housing market and a partnership to boost small, disadvantaged businesses.

