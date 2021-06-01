Two people dead after fatal South Tulsa accident early Tuesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say two people are dead this morning after a crash early morning Tuesday.
According to authorities, the accident happened at 81st and Yale around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was traveling southbound on Yale and did not make a turn. It then went downhill and slammed into a brick wall.
The car was found engulfed in flames, nose down with the tail end in the air when TPD arrived on the scene.
Officers are currently working to investigate to identity the victims. Yale between 81st and 91st is currently closed as police investigate.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.
