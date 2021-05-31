TCSO searching for person of interest in the disappearance of a Tulsa County couple

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Wesley Brock Pavey.

He usually goes by his middle name of Brock.

Pavey is 6'2 and weighs 280 lbs.

He’s likely driving a blue, Nissan Frontier with silver striping and OK tag number: LHM 230.

He is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of a Tulsa County Couple who was reported as missing late yesterday.

Evidence at the couple's home leads TCSO investigators to believe they maybe in danger.

Anyone who has information on Pavey’s location should call 911 or TCSO at 918-596-5600.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --