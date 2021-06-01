Pres. Biden to announce steps to narrow racial wealth gap during Tulsa visit

TULSA, Okla. — President Joe Biden is set to announce new actions to narrow the racial wealth gap during his visit to Tulsa on Tuesday.

The White House confirmed last week that Pres. Biden would make a trip to Tulsa to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Senior officials say the Biden-Harris administration plans to target the racial wealth gap and reinvest in communities "that have been left behind by failed policies."

Pres. Biden is expected to address the main steps in the plan, which will cover homeownership in communities of color, as help small business ownership grow by nearly 50 percent in the next five years.

According to a statement from the White House, the main source of wealth for people of color in the U.S. is owning a home. The plan will address the racial discrimination in the housing market by developing and building affordable homes in low and mid-income areas.

There will also be an announcement of plans to support civic infrastructure with a $10 billion Community Revitalization Fund. This fund has the goal to spark new local economic activity and build community wealth. Some of the plans include reusing buildings to provide services like health centers, cultural and art spaces, among other goals.

