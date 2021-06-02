City of Tulsa hopes to bridge the wealth gap

TULSA, Okla. — President Biden visited Greenwood on Tuesday.

Ahead of his visit, the president said his administration would take action to build black wealth and narrow the racial wealth gap.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and his administration has the same goal and implemented a program last December to address the issue.

Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes with the City of Tulsa heads up the program.

“This is part of a whole sleuth of initiatives that we’re launching to build reliance in Tulsa," Reyes said.

The program is absolutely free and open to any Tulsan looking to get on the path to financial freedom.

"A financial health assessment, talk about what’s coming in, what’s going out, what the goals are," Reyes said.

She said the program is a new start in fixing an old bridge.

“We’ve heard about the racial wealth gap, we hear about economic indicators," Reyes said.

