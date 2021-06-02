ZZ Top, Cody Jinks headlines inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR, Okla. — The Born & Raised Music Festival announces its inaugural lineup with headliners ZZ Top and Cody Jinks.

The Born & Raised Music Festival is currently scheduled to happen in the fall on Sept. 18 and Sept 19. The festival will take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla.

“We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” says Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

More than 30 acts will be featured during the weekend of music and camping. Along with ZZ Top and Cody Jinks headlining, people can see performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Parker McCollum, and many more.

Born & Raised Music Festival will also feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, owner and pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.

Presale passes for the festival will be available beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Tunespeak.

Fans can register for the presale now at the Born & Raised Music Festival's website. Passes will go on sale to the general public Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

