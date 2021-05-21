Tulsa International Airport welcomes Breeze Airways, gains three new nonstop routes

TULSA, Okla. — The newest air flight carrier to take to the skies is coming to Tulsa. Breeze Airways announced it will being nonstop services from Tulsa International Airport to three new destinations this summer.

The year-round, nonstop service will allow Tulsans to travel to Tampa, Florida, starting on June 4, then New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Antonio, Texas, on July 15.

“Breeze is excited to be announcing service from Tulsa,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “There are a significant number of unserved markets from there that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we're thrilled to be able to give Tulsa residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

The new airline is celebrating the launch with introductory fares at a low cost on their website or on the Breeze app.

Tulsa is one of the initial 16 cities launching in the Breeze route network. Breeze is the fifth airline founded by aviation pioneer, David Neeleman, who previously started JetBlue Airways, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air.

“To be selected as one of the original cities in the Breeze network is a testament to the Tulsa community and the attractiveness of our market,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. “We are thrilled to welcome Breeze as our seventh airline at TUL and are excited about the new destinations they are adding to the route map from Tulsa.”

The airline will be the seventh currently serving the Tulsa market.

“Becoming a globally competitive, world-class city, means we not only have great infrastructure on the ground, but also a variety of options in the air,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Since its inception, Tulsa has been home to innovative and forward-thinking companies who decided they wanted to start doing business here. I want to thank Breeze Airways for thinking of Tulsa as they work to grow their business, and I want to encourage Tulsans and visitors to consider this new way to get to and from our great city."

