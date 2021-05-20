Tulsa’s historic drive-in celebrates its 70th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The Admiral Twin Drive-In is celebrating 70 years in business this weekend! To celebrate, the iconic Tulsa landmark is playing The Outsiders all weekend long.

Back in 2010, the drive-in burnt to the ground and missed the 2011 season, but was back to showing movies for Tulsans by 2012. A new screen tower, concession stand and kitchens, and bathrooms were built where the old structure stood.

The Admiral is giving away one-of-a-kind T-shirts and souvenir cups to the first 250 cars through the box office on Friday, May 21.

On Saturday, May 22, there will also have a special drive-in concert done by the popular band, Bon Jovi.

The drive-in will be open 7 days a week through the summer season starting the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Admiral Twin Drive-In is located at 7355 East Easton Street in Tulsa.

