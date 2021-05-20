Tulsa’s historic drive-in celebrates its 70th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The Admiral Twin Drive-In is celebrating 70 years in business this weekend! To celebrate, the iconic Tulsa landmark is playing The Outsiders all weekend long.
Back in 2010, the drive-in burnt to the ground and missed the 2011 season, but was back to showing movies for Tulsans by 2012. A new screen tower, concession stand and kitchens, and bathrooms were built where the old structure stood.
The Admiral is giving away one-of-a-kind T-shirts and souvenir cups to the first 250 cars through the box office on Friday, May 21.
On Saturday, May 22, there will also have a special drive-in concert done by the popular band, Bon Jovi.
The drive-in will be open 7 days a week through the summer season starting the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
Admiral Twin Drive-In is located at 7355 East Easton Street in Tulsa.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa Health Department discovers error in over 1,000 Pfizer doses
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Police body cams offline due to City of Tulsa's ransomware attack
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Lake Waxhoma dam breach temporarily fixed, needs funding for permanent repairs
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter