Police body cams offline due to City of Tulsa's ransomware attack

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police records management and body camera online systems are temporarily down due to the City of Tulsa's recent ransomware attack.
KNOW MORE: The City of Tulsa's ransomware attack
TPD said in a statement that the City is working diligently to restore service to the systems that store and process in-car and body camera data.
The statement also said body cameras, including the records management system, are a top priority for the City to restore as both systems work hand in hand to provide transparency for both citizens and police officers.
READ MORE: Tulsa system shutdown alters 'backside operations', ransomware attack still being investigated
In the time being, officers may not be wearing body cameras or operating their in-car camera system.
This is a developing story. We'll update the story as we learn more.
Trending Stories:
- 1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors, advocates testify on Capitol Hill
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Stacey Abrams revealed as keynote speaker at 'Remember & Rise' event
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Texas Gov. signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill banning most abortions
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter