Police body cams offline due to City of Tulsa's ransomware attack

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police records management and body camera online systems are temporarily down due to the City of Tulsa's recent ransomware attack.

TPD said in a statement that the City is working diligently to restore service to the systems that store and process in-car and body camera data.

The statement also said body cameras, including the records management system, are a top priority for the City to restore as both systems work hand in hand to provide transparency for both citizens and police officers.

In the time being, officers may not be wearing body cameras or operating their in-car camera system.

This is a developing story. We'll update the story as we learn more.

