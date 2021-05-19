Stacey Abrams revealed as keynote speaker at 'Remember & Rise' event

TULSA, Okla. — The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission announces Stacey Abrams will be the keynote speaker for the 'Remember & Rise' commemoration event.

Abrams is a voting rights activist, best known for a decade of voter-access and political infrastructure work, and will address attendees during the event Monday, May 31.

“We are honored to welcome Stacey Abrams to Tulsa for the Centennial,” said Phil Armstrong, Project Director for the Centennial Commission. “Her tireless efforts to create equity and access for Black Georgia voters has inspired the entire country to re-envision what inclusive structures, systems, and communities should look like. We are excited to hear from Stacey in person and apply her tenacity and dedication to the reconciliation of Greenwood beyond this year.”

Abrams served for eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States in 2018. Abrams was also the first Black woman and first Georgian to deliver a Response to the State of the Union.

“The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is a story of remarkable loss and tragedy, but it also speaks to the resilience and strength of the Greenwood community. This Centennial commemoration compels us to reflect on this tragic history, without which reconciliation is impossible. Its reverberations continue across communities today, where too many Black Americans face economic hardship, disproportionate police and gun violence, and assaults on their freedom to vote,” Abrams said. “I join in the recognition of what Tulsa's Black families endured 100 years ago, knowing that together, we can create a more equitable nation where systemic racism is conquered at last.”

